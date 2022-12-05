Gujarat elections 2022 phase 2: PM Modi, Amit Shah cast their vote in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also vote from Ahmedabad. While Prime Minister Modi voted from Ranip, Shah will cast his vote from the Naranpura locality. The Prime Minister urged people to come out and vote in large numbers in phase 2 of voting in Gujarat.

PM Modi exercised his franchise at Nishan School in Ahmedabad’s Ranip. The PM tweeted, “Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in larger numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 am.”

Meanwhile, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Congress leader Bharat Solanki and BJP leader from Viramgam Hardik Patel have already cast their votes.

Besides PM Modi and Shah, other prominent people who will cast their vote today are Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor, former deputy CM Nitin Patel, former CM Shankersinh Vaghela, AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi and cricketers Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Irfan Pathan. Vadodara’s royal family and Congress leader and MP Shaktisinh Gohil will also cast their votes on Monday.

The second phase of voting is currently underway in Gujarat across 93 constituencies spread across districts such as Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Aravali, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Kheda, Patan, Dahod, Mahsagar, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal and Vadodara.

Around 2.51 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase of the Gujarat elections. Of these, 1.29 crore are men, 1.22 crore are women and 894 are from the third gender, as per Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat P Bharathi.

