Gujarat Elections Phase 2 2022: Date, voting time & list of constituencies going to polls

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will take place on Monday, December 5. More than 60 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the first round of voting on Thursday. This time around, there are a total of 1,621 candidates running for the state's 182 constituency seats.
In the second phase, 93 assembly segments, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar constituencies, across 14 districts in the north and central Gujarat will go to polls on Monday.
Gujarat, which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1995, will see a triangular fight between the ruling party, the Congress, and the new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been aggressively campaigning in the western state.
The second round of voting will start at 8 AM and end at 5 PM.
There are a total of 2.54 crore eligible voters, and the second round of voting will take place at 26,409 polling places. To ensure smooth polling, the Election Commission (EC) will deploy over 84,000 polling personnel and 29,000 presiding officers across 14 districts.
Maninagar, a BJP stronghold and the home district of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar, are some of the seats that are anticipated to see the most intense competition on December 5.
Check out the complete list of constituencies in Phase 2 of Gujarat Assembly Elections:
|
Sr. No.
|
Constituency Name
|
District
|
1
|
Vav
|
Banaskantha
|
2
|
Tharad
|
3
|
Dhanera
|
4
|
Danta
|
5
|
Vadgam (SC)
|
6
|
Palanpur
|
7
|
Deesa
|
8
|
Deodar
|
9
|
Kankrej
|
10
|
Radhanpur
|
Patan
|
11
|
Chanasma
|
12
|
Patan
|
13
|
Sidhpur
|
14
|
Kheralu
|
Mehesana
|
15
|
Unjha
|
16
|
Visnagar
|
17
|
Bechraji
|
18
|
Kadi (SC)
|
19
|
Mahesana
|
20
|
Vijapur
|
21
|
Himatnagar
|
Sabarkantha
|
22
|
Idar (SC)
|
23
|
Khedbrahma
|
24
|
Bhiloda
|
Aravalli
|
25
|
Modasa
|
26
|
Bayad
|
27
|
Prantij
|
Sabarkantha
|
28
|
Dahegam
|
Gandhinagar
|
29
|
Gandhinagar South
|
30
|
Gandhinagar North
|
31
|
Mansa
|
32
|
Kalol (Gandhinagar)
|
33
|
Viramgam
|
Ahmedabad
|
34
|
Sanand
|
35
|
Ghatlodia
|
36
|
Vejalpur
|
37
|
Vatva
|
38
|
Ellisbridge
|
39
|
Naranpura
|
40
|
Nikol
|
41
|
Naroda
|
42
|
Thakkarbapa Nagar
|
43
|
Bapunagar
|
44
|
Amraiwadi
|
45
|
Dariapur
|
46
|
Jamalpur-Khadiya
|
47
|
Maninagar
|
48
|
Danilimda (SC)
|
49
|
Sabarmati
|
50
|
Asarwa (SC)
|
51
|
Daskroi
|
52
|
Dholka
|
53
|
Dhandhuka
|
54
|
Khambhat
|
Anand
|
55
|
Borsad
|
56
|
Anklav
|
57
|
Umreth
|
58
|
Anand
|
59
|
Petlad
|
60
|
Sojitra
|
61
|
Matar
|
Kheda
|
62
|
Nadiad
|
63
|
Mehmedabad
|
64
|
Mahudha
|
65
|
Thasra
|
66
|
Kapadvanj
|
67
|
Balasinor
|
68
|
Lunawada
|
Mahisagar
|
69
|
Santrampur
|
70
|
Shehra
|
Panchmahal
|
71
|
Morva Hadaf
|
72
|
Godhra
|
73
|
Kalol (Panchmahal)
|
74
|
Halol
|
75
|
Fatepura
|
Dahod
|
76
|
Jhalod
|
77
|
Limkheda
|
78
|
Dahod
|
79
|
Garbada
|
80
|
Devgadh Baria
|
81
|
Savli
|
Vadodara
|
82
|
Waghodia
|
83
|
Chhota Udaipur
|
Chhota Udaipur
|
84
|
Jetpur (Chhota Udaipur)
|
85
|
Sankheda
|
86
|
Dabhoi
|
Vadodara
|
87
|
Vadodara City (SC)
|
88
|
Sayajigunj
|
89
|
Akota
|
90
|
Raopura
|
91
|
Manjalpur
|
92
|
Padra
|
93
|
Karjan
