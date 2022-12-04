scorecardresearch
Gujarat Elections Phase 2 2022: Date, voting time & list of constituencies going to polls

Gujarat Elections Phase 2 2022: Date, voting time & list of constituencies going to polls

Gujarat Assembly Election: Gujarat, which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1995, will see a triangular fight between the ruling party, the Congress, and the AAP.

The second round of voting will start at 8 AM and end at 5 PM.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will take place on Monday, December 5. More than 60 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the first round of voting on Thursday. This time around, there are a total of 1,621 candidates running for the state's 182 constituency seats.


In the second phase, 93 assembly segments, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar constituencies, across 14 districts in the north and central Gujarat will go to polls on Monday.


Gujarat, which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1995, will see a triangular fight between the ruling party, the Congress, and the new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been aggressively campaigning in the western state.


The second round of voting will start at 8 AM and end at 5 PM.


There are a total of 2.54 crore eligible voters, and the second round of voting will take place at 26,409 polling places. To ensure smooth polling, the Election Commission (EC) will deploy over 84,000 polling personnel and 29,000 presiding officers across 14 districts.


Maninagar, a BJP stronghold and the home district of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar, are some of the seats that are anticipated to see the most intense competition on December 5.


Check out the complete list of constituencies in Phase 2 of Gujarat Assembly Elections:

Sr. No.

Constituency Name

District

1

Vav

Banaskantha

2

Tharad

3

Dhanera

4

Danta

5

Vadgam (SC)

6

Palanpur

7

Deesa

8

Deodar

9

Kankrej

10

Radhanpur

Patan

11

Chanasma

12

Patan

13

Sidhpur

14

Kheralu

Mehesana

15

Unjha

16

Visnagar

17

Bechraji

18

Kadi (SC)

19

Mahesana

20

Vijapur

21

Himatnagar

Sabarkantha

22

Idar (SC)

23

Khedbrahma

24

Bhiloda

Aravalli

25

Modasa

26

Bayad

27

Prantij

Sabarkantha

28

Dahegam

Gandhinagar

29

Gandhinagar South

30

Gandhinagar North

31

Mansa

32

Kalol (Gandhinagar)

33

Viramgam

Ahmedabad

34

Sanand

35

Ghatlodia

36

Vejalpur

37

Vatva

38

Ellisbridge

39

Naranpura

40

Nikol

41

Naroda

42

Thakkarbapa Nagar

43

Bapunagar

44

Amraiwadi

45

Dariapur

46

Jamalpur-Khadiya

47

Maninagar

48

Danilimda (SC)

49

Sabarmati

50

Asarwa (SC)

51

Daskroi

52

Dholka

53

Dhandhuka

54

Khambhat

Anand

55

Borsad

56

Anklav

57

Umreth

58

Anand

59

Petlad

60

Sojitra

61

Matar

Kheda

62

Nadiad

63

Mehmedabad

64

Mahudha

65

Thasra

66

Kapadvanj

67

Balasinor

68

Lunawada

Mahisagar

69

Santrampur

70

Shehra

Panchmahal

71

Morva Hadaf

72

Godhra

73

Kalol (Panchmahal)

74

Halol

75

Fatepura

Dahod

76

Jhalod

77

Limkheda

78

Dahod

79

Garbada

80

Devgadh Baria

81

Savli

Vadodara

82

Waghodia

83

Chhota Udaipur

Chhota Udaipur

84

Jetpur (Chhota Udaipur)

85

Sankheda

86

Dabhoi

Vadodara

87

Vadodara City (SC)

88

Sayajigunj

89

Akota

90

Raopura

91

Manjalpur

92

Padra

93

Karjan

 

Published on: Dec 04, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
Posted by: Shubham Singh, Dec 04, 2022, 4:07 PM IST
