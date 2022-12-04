Gujarat Elections Phase 2 2022: Date, voting time & list of constituencies going to polls

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will take place on Monday, December 5. More than 60 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the first round of voting on Thursday. This time around, there are a total of 1,621 candidates running for the state's 182 constituency seats.



In the second phase, 93 assembly segments, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar constituencies, across 14 districts in the north and central Gujarat will go to polls on Monday.



Gujarat, which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1995, will see a triangular fight between the ruling party, the Congress, and the new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been aggressively campaigning in the western state.



The second round of voting will start at 8 AM and end at 5 PM.



There are a total of 2.54 crore eligible voters, and the second round of voting will take place at 26,409 polling places. To ensure smooth polling, the Election Commission (EC) will deploy over 84,000 polling personnel and 29,000 presiding officers across 14 districts.



Maninagar, a BJP stronghold and the home district of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar, are some of the seats that are anticipated to see the most intense competition on December 5.



Check out the complete list of constituencies in Phase 2 of Gujarat Assembly Elections:

Sr. No. Constituency Name District 1 Vav Banaskantha 2 Tharad 3 Dhanera 4 Danta 5 Vadgam (SC) 6 Palanpur 7 Deesa 8 Deodar 9 Kankrej 10 Radhanpur Patan 11 Chanasma 12 Patan 13 Sidhpur 14 Kheralu Mehesana 15 Unjha 16 Visnagar 17 Bechraji 18 Kadi (SC) 19 Mahesana 20 Vijapur 21 Himatnagar Sabarkantha 22 Idar (SC) 23 Khedbrahma 24 Bhiloda Aravalli 25 Modasa 26 Bayad 27 Prantij Sabarkantha 28 Dahegam Gandhinagar 29 Gandhinagar South 30 Gandhinagar North 31 Mansa 32 Kalol (Gandhinagar) 33 Viramgam Ahmedabad 34 Sanand 35 Ghatlodia 36 Vejalpur 37 Vatva 38 Ellisbridge 39 Naranpura 40 Nikol 41 Naroda 42 Thakkarbapa Nagar 43 Bapunagar 44 Amraiwadi 45 Dariapur 46 Jamalpur-Khadiya 47 Maninagar 48 Danilimda (SC) 49 Sabarmati 50 Asarwa (SC) 51 Daskroi 52 Dholka 53 Dhandhuka 54 Khambhat Anand 55 Borsad 56 Anklav 57 Umreth 58 Anand 59 Petlad 60 Sojitra 61 Matar Kheda 62 Nadiad 63 Mehmedabad 64 Mahudha 65 Thasra 66 Kapadvanj 67 Balasinor 68 Lunawada Mahisagar 69 Santrampur 70 Shehra Panchmahal 71 Morva Hadaf 72 Godhra 73 Kalol (Panchmahal) 74 Halol 75 Fatepura Dahod 76 Jhalod 77 Limkheda 78 Dahod 79 Garbada 80 Devgadh Baria 81 Savli Vadodara 82 Waghodia 83 Chhota Udaipur Chhota Udaipur 84 Jetpur (Chhota Udaipur) 85 Sankheda 86 Dabhoi Vadodara 87 Vadodara City (SC) 88 Sayajigunj 89 Akota 90 Raopura 91 Manjalpur 92 Padra 93 Karjan

Also Read: Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: EC urges voters to come out in 'large numbers' during phase II polls

Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: Phase-1 polling concludes, over 60% voting recorded