Himachal CM puts all recruitments on hold, to review Cabinet decisions since April 1

Just a day after taking over, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed that all extensions or re-employments accorded and operative be terminated except for government medical colleges. He also said that the decisions taken by the previous government since 1st April will be reviewed.

All institutions for which notifications for creation and up-gradation issued will be de-notified, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The chief minister also directed that appointments of Chairman, VC and nominated Members in Boards and Corporations, Cooperative Institutions, and other Committees including Temple Committees and ULBs be terminated forthwith.

He directed that all recruitment processes underway in departments, boards, corporations, and autonomous bodies of the state government, including Public Universities be kept in abeyance. This direction does not apply to recruitments undertaken through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and HP Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Sukhu also directed that the status quo be maintained in respect of those transfer orders which are unimplemented.

The chief minister also informed that he has taken a decision that MLAs will also have to pay as much as the common man for their stay in Himachal Sadan and Bhavan.

Sukhu took oath as chief minister of Himachal on Sunday. The Congress came to power in Himachal after winning 40 of 68 seats. The BJP, which ruled for five years, could secure only 25 seats.

