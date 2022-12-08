scorecardresearch
Himachal election results: CM Jairam Thakur says will resign soon as Congress' lead extends

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (Photo: PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (Photo: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said he'll tender his resignation to the Governor later on Thursday after the saffron party lost to Congress after a contest that was a cliifhanger for most part of the day.

While Congress is leading on 39 seats out of 68 and BJP is leading on 26.

Meanwhile, Thakur continues his lead from his constituency Seraj, with a margin of 38,183 votes.

"I respect people's mandate and I want to thank PM and other Central leadership during last 5 years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcoming and improve during the next term," said Thakur.
 

Published on: Dec 08, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Dec 08, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
