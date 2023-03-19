'Hope Delhi Police probe isn't influenced': Rahul Gandhi submits response to cops

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi submitted a preliminary answer to Delhi Police, noting that a detailed response will be sent in the next 8-10 days, news agency ANI reported. In his statement to police, he allegedly asked if any other ruling party leader who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) had ever been asked similar questions as he was.



Gandhi reportedly responded by expressing his hope that the police action had nothing to do with the stances he had taken in Parliament and elsewhere on other matters, such as the Adani case.



"A preliminary reply has been received from (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi but no information has been shared by him that can take the investigation forward," Delhi Police confirmed receiving the Wayanad MP's response.



Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team on Sunday queried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that "women are still being sexually assaulted” and asked him to provide information about the "victims" to take up their complaints, officials said.



A furious Congress condemned the Delhi Police action after the cops knocked on Gandhi's doors for the third time in five days, and attacked the central government, accusing it of harassment, intimidation and political vendetta, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".



Gandhi referred to the police action as "unusual," questioned the unexpected urgency displayed by the Delhi Police in response to his statements made in Srinagar on January 30, and requested eight to ten days to provide a more thorough explanation, PTI quoted sources as saying.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said police reached Rahul Gandhi's residence after receiving orders from Home Minister Amit Shah. He stated, "It is impossible for police to enter the home of a national leader without a warrant without Amit Shah's permission. Rahul Gandhi stated that he had received the notice and would respond to it, but the police still went to his house."

