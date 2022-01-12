I&B Ministry's Twitter handle hacked; restored after few mins

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (I&B ministry)Twitter account was briefly hacked on Wednesday (January 12). The hackers renamed the handle as 'Elon Musk' and tweeted "great job" for some time along with some malicious links from it.

Meanwhile, the ministry tweeted later that the account had been restored shortly after it has been compromised.

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

This comes exactly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was briefly compromised on December 12, 2021. Although the account was restored shortly after, a tweet promoting cryptocurrency had already been shared from PM Modi's handle.

Also Read: PM Modi's Twitter handle hacked, restored later; Bitcoin tweet deleted

The Twitter accounts of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were also hacked on January 3. In that instance too, the hackers had renamed the handles as 'Elon Musk'.

The fonts used to change the names of the profiles in both today's (January 12, 2021) incident as well as the January 3 case appear to be the same.

The tweeted content 'AMAZZZING' also appeared to be similar, however, the links posted in the two incident's seems to be different.