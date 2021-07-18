AIMIM's Twitter handle hacked, name changed to 'Elon Musk'

The Twitter handle of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday, before being restored a few hours later.

The handle's name was changed to Elon Musk and profile picture of Tesla CEO Musk was put up. The handle showed the same name and profile picture for few hours. However, it was restored later in the evening.

The party's Twitter account was hacked nine days ago as well, but was restored. However, the handle was hacked again on Sunday at around 1 pm, party sources told news agency PTI.

"Nine days ago also the Twitter accountof AIMIM was hacked but we communicated to Twitter and the account was restored. Now again the account has been hacked," a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-based party said.

He said a complaint will be lodged with the Hyderabad police on Monday. AIMIM's Twitter handle has over 6.78 lakh followers. The hacking of the handle created a buzz on Twitter, with many users posting about it.