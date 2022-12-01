India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, says PM Modi

G20 India: As India commenced the G20 presidency today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's G20 Presidency will work to promote the universal sense of one-ness, inspired by the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'

"As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself - can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said in a write-up.

He also added that India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive. "Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard," the Prime Minister said.

Furthermore, he also stressed that the greatest challenges we face - climate change, terrorism, and pandemics - can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together.

Moreover, the Prime Minister said that during the G20 Presidency, India will present its experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world.

For healing our planet, we will encourage sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyles, based on India's tradition of trusteeship towards nature, he stated. "For imbuing hope in our future generations, we will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries - on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security," the PM elaborated.

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm - of human-centric globalisation," he said.

