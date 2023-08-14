Indira Fellowship Program: Rahul Gandhi urges women to join fellowship, to place emphasis on women empowerment

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested women to join the newly launched Indira Fellowship Program, in order to occupy an 'equal spot' in politics and to shape the country’s destiny. The purpose of the fellowship, floated by the Indian Youth Congress, is to place the issue of women empowerment in the forefront.

Gandhi tweeted, “India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. #IndiraFellowship seeks to empower women & transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq! Join http://indirafellowship.in.”

According to the official Indira Fellowship website, it is India’s first political fellowship meant exclusively for women.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV also tweeted regarding the initiative and wrote, “Get ready to break the chains of patriarchy and oppression. And lead your way towards empowerment. Register for Indira Fellowship now."

“A call for women activists, professionals & change-makers interested in politics! It’s time to break the chains of patriarchy & oppression to claim our rightful space in politics & take our seat on the decision-making table. The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of the visionary leader, Smt. Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena & drive a much-needed transformation in our society," the website for the fellowship read.

“Gender equality requires women to have a seat at the decision-making table, and this fellowship aims to break down the barriers that hinder women's entry into politics. Selected participants will receive mentorship from seasoned political leaders, training modules on policy-making, grassroots campaigning, & leadership development," it added.

​"Passionate women activists & change-makers, let’s be at the forefront of the political revolution. Together, we can dismantle barriers, shatter glass ceilings, and build a future for women's rights. Apply for the Indira Political Fellowship today, and let's unleash the power of women in politics for a more just tomorrow! The Fellowship (From September 2023) will be a 9-month, full-time stipend program,” it added.

The selection for the fellowship program will be made through a two-step process, as per the website. In the first stage, applicants will be shortlisted based on the information provided in their application, and final selections will be made based on an interview (Video/Telephonic/In-person).

Women who are aspiring to be leaders or emerging leaders in the field of politics and governance can apply for this fellowship.

The selected fellows will be given responsibility in their respective districts. Initially, they will be assigned one block to organise the Indira Activity Center (Shakti Club) in Panchayat, Urban Basti/Wards & Colleges. Based on their performance, the role will be further promoted from assembly in-charges to district in-charges.

Post the Fellowship Program, the fellows will be given an opportunity to be inducted into the Congress Party or will be considered for electoral roles in their area, according to the official website. A monthly stipend will be given to the selected candidates.