‘Janta janardan ki jai’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan confident that BJP will form govt in MP

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP will continue to remain in power as counting shows that the party has taken a decisive lead in the state. According to the trends, the BJP has swept Madhya Pradesh with a massive lead. This is in line with what India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted.

“'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai' Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP,” said Chouhan.

'भारत माता की जय, जनता जनार्दन की जय'



आज मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आ रहे हैं और मुझे विश्वास है कि जनता के आशीर्वाद व आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में भारतीय जनता पार्टी पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ फिर सरकार बनाने जा रही है।



भाजपा के सभी… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 3, 2023

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading over Vikram Sharma of Congress by more than 13,000 votes, after two rounds of counting of votes for state assembly elections.

Chouhan was instrumental in the election campaigning in the state, that also saw electioneering from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, other party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

The state saw a record voter turnout of 77.82 per cent, which is 2.19 per cent more than 2018 elections.

The counting on Sunday will decide the fate of 2,533 candidates who were in the fray for the 230 assembly seats that also included big names such as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his rival from Congress, Kamal Nath. CM Chouhan has contested from Budhni seat and state Congress president Nath contested from Chhindwara. Three BJP Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste are also in the fray.

Besides Congress and the BJP, who are the main contenders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are among the other players to field their candidates.

