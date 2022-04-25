Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in another case right after being granted bail

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday was re-arrested by Barpeta Police in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency ANI reported quoting the MLA's lawyer Advocate Angshuman Bora.

Moments earlier, Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty had granted him bail with several conditions, details of which are awaited.

ANI tweet screenshot

Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail after the hearing, and his lawyers said they are working on the formalities related to the bail bond.

Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar Police Station over his tweet, in which he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''considered Godse as God''.

The MLA was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand and remanded to a three-day police custody on April 21 by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate.

(With agency inputs)