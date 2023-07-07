Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah govt allocates Rs 24,166 cr for Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 10,000 cr for Anna Bhagya

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday allocated an amount of Rs 24,166 crore for one of its primary poll guarantees, Gruha Lakshmi scheme, for this fiscal. The government termed it the country's biggest financial security scheme.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is scheduled to be launched on August 15. The Congress government also earmarked an additional Rs 10,000 crore for Anna Bhagya scheme, under which every member of a below poverty line (BPL) household would get 10 kg of free rice. The scheme is expected to benefit 4.42 crore beneficiaries, Siddaramaiah said.

While presenting the state budget, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said: “Through 5 polls guarantees, approximately Rs 52,000 crore, will be spent annually, and expected to benefit 1.3 crore families."

“Through five poll promises, Karnataka government will provide average additional financial aid of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month to each household," Siddaramaiah added.

The poll promises were:

> 10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme.

> Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme.

> Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme.

> The Uchita Prayana scheme to provide free bus travel to all women across the state.

> 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The CM presented a document with an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore and, among several big-ticket announcements, was one that promised Rs 30,000 crore for the Metro in state capital Bengaluru, which is called Namma Metro.

Siddaramaiah announced the allocation made for different sectors, giving Rs 33,700 crore to Agriculture and Allied Activities, Rs 68,479 crore to Welfare and Inclusive Growth, Rs 55,657 crore for Stimulating Economic Growth, Rs 3,102 crore for the Conservation of Culture, Heritage and Natural Resources, and Rs 56,170 crore for Administrative Reforms and Public Service Delivery.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme application process from July 14

The government may kick off the application process for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme from July 14. “The Cabinet discussed the scheme and its implementation in detail. Tentatively, the launch date for starting the application process has been kept as July 14. Further details will be given by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said last month.

The government has launched the Seva Sindhu portal at Shakthi Bhavan and beneficiaries can submit applications now. Beneficiaries of the Gruha Laxmi Scheme can submit applications online as well as offline.

The government has said the BPL and Antyodaya card holders can submit applications.

They can submit applications free of cost in Seva Sindhu portal, Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres.

