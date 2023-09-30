Karnataka govt levying 'election tax' to fund Telangana Congress for polls, says BRS leader KTR

Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused the ruling Congress government in Karnataka of levying ‘political election tax’ of Rs 500 per square foot on Bangalore builders to fund Telangana Congress.

"Apparently, Karnataka's newly elected Congress Government has started levying a political election tax of Rs 500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress," the BRS leader wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

"Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that's why it's been rechristened Scamgress," he added.

"No matter how much money they pump, the people of Telangana can not be fooled. Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS," he said.

Earlier on September 26, KT Rama Rao hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Telangana formation and said that the PM should apologise to the people of the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer to the people of Telangana and apologise to the people through this address," KTR said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating or laying the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 21,566 crore during his tour to Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana on October 1 and 3.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a press conference, said that during his Mahabubnagar trip, Modi would launch projects worth Rs 13,545 crore, while in Nizamabad he would either launch or inaugurate projects of Rs 8,021 crore.

Modi will address public meetings in both places after launching the projects.

Telangana Assembly elections are slated to be held this year and are set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year.

