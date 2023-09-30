Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh: PM Modi to hold 8 rallies in 6 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting four poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh -- to hold mega election campaigns. Between September 30 and October 6, Modi is scheduled to hold eight rallies in six days. He is also scheduled to launch various projects and several public welfare schemes in these states.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are slated to be held later this year. Here's a close look at PM Modi's election campaign schedule in these states.

Chhattisgarh

PM Modi will address a mega rally in Bilaspur today giving BJP election campaign in Chhattisgarh a major boost. The PM will address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally here, which would be his third visit to the Congress-ruled state.

BJP has already organised two Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh -- first from Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh) on September 12, and the second one was rolled out from Jashpur (north Chhattisgarh) on September 15.

Of Chhattisgarh’s five administrative divisions – Raipur, Durg, Surguja, Bilaspur and Bastar – Bilaspur has the highest number of Assembly seats at 24.

The eight Assembly segments falling under the Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency are Kota, Lormi, Mungeli, Takhatpur, Bilha, Bilaspur, Beltara and Mastur.

PM Modi’s visit comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public meeting in Bilaspur, where he attacked the PM, saying while the Congress uses its “remote control” to give benefits to the poor, he used his to “help Adani”.

Telangana

On October 1, Modi will visit Telangana's Mahabubnagar district where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore. As per a government release, the projects are related to important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, and higher education. The PM will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

He will also inaugurate five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad - the School of Economics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex – III, and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

He will return to the state on October 3 for public meetings in Nizamabad district.

Madhya Pradesh

On October 2, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh for a day where he is expected to hold two public meetings in Gwalior. He will visit Jabalpur on October 5 and address a public rally.

On Friday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said PM Modi's visits to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh is a matter of happiness for the people of the state.

He said: "PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh is a matter of happiness for the people of the state. He is coming to Gwalior and is coming to Jabalpur. He will bring new gifts for Madhya Pradesh. His eyes will remain on Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will progress at a fast pace. I welcome him."



Rajasthan

On October 2, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Sanwaliyaji in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district to mark Mahatma Gandhi ji's birth anniversary, BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi said. Joshi said that the PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency.