KCR visits hospital following abdominal discomfort, being treated for stomach ulcer

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.
The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

K Chandrashekhar Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

All other parameters are normal and appropriate medication has been started, it said.

Published on: Mar 12, 2023, 8:19 PM IST
Posted by: Shubham Singh, Mar 12, 2023, 8:14 PM IST
