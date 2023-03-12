KCR visits hospital following abdominal discomfort, being treated for stomach ulcer

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

K Chandrashekhar Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

All other parameters are normal and appropriate medication has been started, it said.