Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP launches poll campaign ‘Sansad mein bhi…’ in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal'. The ruling party in Delhi had previously declared that it would contest Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in alliance with Congress on a 4:3 formula.

The campaign was launched in Delhi by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the presence of other party leaders and workers. "I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family... Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament)," he said.

AAP has already announced candidates for four seats – East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi seats – it got as part of its 2024 alliance with Congress. The grand old party will contest from North East, Chandni Chowk and North West (SC reserved) seats. Congress is scheduled to publish its first list of candidates today.

Earlier this week, AAP declared that the Delhi government will provide Rs 1,000 every month to every woman aged 18 years and above under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna. The AAP government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme, minister Atishi said while presenting the 2024-25 annual budget.

“A budget of Rs 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs 2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of Rs 1000 per month,” Atishi said.