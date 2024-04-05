Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress party manifesto to be out today, Paanch Nyay in focus, likely to promise scrapping of CAA

The Indian Nations Congress is set to release its manifesto today, a plan that will reveal the part's vision document for the next five years.

The party has made twenty-five of the great old party's promises public, dubbed as "Paanch Nyay," or the "five pillars of justice.

The five pillars are "Yuva Nyay" (justice for youth), "Naari Nyay" (justice for women), "Kisaan Nyay" (justice for farmers), "Shramik Nyay" (justice for labourers), and "Hissedari Nyay" (justice in opportunities as per population percentage). There are five "guarantees" under each of the five pillars.

Congress's general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said that the Congress manifesto was compiled after nationwide consultations and thousands of suggestions were received via email and its 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, "The Congress party shall unveil its Manifesto today. Our 5 NYAY — 25 GUARANTEE agenda represents our non-negotiable commitment to the welfare of the nation. Since 1926 till date, the Congress Manifesto is a solemn document of the inseparable trust between us and the People of India."

On the other hand, Congress will probably pledge in its platform to repeal the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to the Mint. Interestingly, the Congress-led UPA administration expanded the purview of the PMLA, the organisation under which several opposition politicians have been charged and detained. Through changes in 2015 and 2019, the BJP administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced it even further.

The party may also promise to take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was introduced in 2019. This, along with the three laws that were enacted to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), and the Evidence Act, as reported by the Indian Express.

Congress is set to include steps to increase openness in government recruitment on its platform, along with strong legislation and penalties against those accountable for document leaks in the nation, according to news agency PTI.

Issues like unemployment, farmer distress, and the security of women, which were a part of the party's promises in the 2019 polls, are expected to remain a part of the party's promises ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, too.

