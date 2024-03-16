Lok Sabha elections: ‘We are fully prepared for elections’, PM Modi says after poll date announcement

Just after the Election Commission of India (ECI) shared the Lok Sabha election schedule, PM Narendra Modi shared his first reaction to the announcement of dates. The 2024 General elections will be held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. The results will be declared on June 4.

“The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Talking about winning election ten years ago, PM Modi recounted the scams and policy paralysis issues during the previous regime. “Ten years ago, before we assumed office, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance’s pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched by scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround," Modi said.

He said that the welfare schemes started by the NDA government reached all parts of India and our country is creating records in developmental goals. “The people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused, and result-oriented government can do. And, they want more of it. That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that during his third term, the fight against poverty and corruption will go on at an even faster pace and the new government will strongly emphasize social justice.

He added that they are going to work towards making India the third-largest global economy and fulfill the dreams of the Indian youth.

The voting for the first phase will be held on April 19, second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

Taking a a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said that all they can do is abuse and vote-bank politics. “Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practice vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don’t want such leadership," he said.

“In our third term, there’s much work to be done. The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for seventy years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit," PM Modi added.