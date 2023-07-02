Maharashtra: 'Sharad Pawar himself said Modi is coming back as PM,' claims Chhagan Bhujabal after ditching MVA

Moments after joining the NDA, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujabal on Sunday claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return as the PM in 2024. "Pawar Saheb himself said that Narendra Modi is coming back as the Prime Minister and as a positive gesture, we have decided to come with this govt for development," Bhujabal, who was among the nine NCP leaders who took oath today along with Ajit Pawar, said.

In a dramatic development earlier in the day, NCP's Ajit Pawar ditched the opposition coalition - MVA - and joined the NDA. After joining the Shinde government, Ajit Pawar praised Prime Minister Modi and said the country was progressing under his leadership. "He (PM Modi) is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership," Ajit Pawar said.

The NCP leader also said that his party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the BJP "and that is why we have taken this decision".

Ajit Pawar also said he has all the numbers and all MLAs are with him. "We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," the Maharashtra Deputy CM said.

Chhagan Bhujabal also responded to charges that the NCP leaders joined the government because they were under pressure from the central agencies probing them. He said: "Most of us either no longer have cases against us or the investigations are underway. The Court has not taken any coercive steps against us because there is nothing concrete against us. So saying that we joined because we were under pressure is not correct."

Bhujabal said the NCP has joined the government as its third party. "Few people are saying that we have split the party but that is not correct. We have come here as NCP. We have also criticised Modi govt on many occasions but it is true that the country is safe in his hands," he said.

Ajit Pawar said some MLAs could not be contacted as they were out of country but he said he spoke to all of them and they agreed with their decision.