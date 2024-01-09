Mahua Moitra expulsion: Directorate of Estates issues eviction notice to TMC leader for not vacating govt bungalow

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) reportedly issued an eviction notice to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8. The eviction notice pertains to the bungalow that had been allotted to her during her tenure as an MP.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had cancelled the allotment when she was disqualified on December 8, instructing her to vacate the property at 9B, Telegraph Lane within a month by January 7. "A show cause notice has been issued to Mahua Moitra, seeking her reply within three days as to why she has still not vacated her government accommodation," a source told news agency PTI.

The notice was sent to her after the Delhi High Court on January 4 asked the TMC leader to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue occupying the accommodation allotted to her. Justice Subramoniun Prasad noted that the rules permitted the authorities to allow a resident to overstay for up to six months on payment of certain charges in exceptional circumstances.

The court had allowed Mahua Moitra to withdraw her petition, and said that the DoE would decide on the case. It added that the law mandates issuing notice to a resident before eviction and the government has to take steps to evict the petitioner in accordance with law.

Moitra was expelled following the adoption of an Ethics Committee report. The report found her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in parliament. The committee highlighted that such actions have a severe impact on national security. The motion in the Lok Sabha stated that the Trinamool MP's behaviour was 'unbecoming as a member of parliament' as she accepted gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. Such conduct was labelled as a 'serious misdemeanour' and 'highly deplorable'.

Watch: Who is Suchana Seth? Chilling details of alleged murder by CEO of Bangalore-based start-up The Mindful AI Lab

The TMC MP criticised the ethics panel following her expulsion. She accused the panel of acting without evidence and weaponising the committee to suppress the Opposition. Moitra alleged that the Ethics Committee and its report violated all regulations. The Trinamool Congress leader claimed she was not given an opportunity to defend herself in the House when the panel's report was discussed.

She further stated that she was unable to cross-examine her former partner, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, both of whom made 'cash-for-query' allegations against her.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Mahua Moitra asked to vacate minister bungalow; Lok Sabha ethics panel writes to Housing ministry

Also Watch: Why the Risk of High Blood Pressure and Stroke during Winters is Comparatively Higher: All You Need To Know

Also Watch: Motorola's Moto G34 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 695 SoC; Price, specs, feature, discount offers; Comparison with Redmi Note 13 5G, Realme Narzo N55

Also Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's night view pics go viral. Check out Top 7 places to visit around Ram Janmabhoomi