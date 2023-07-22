Manipur horror: BJP hits back at opposition, says 'crime against women increasing in other states'

Amid an uproar over the horrific viral video of two women from Manipur, a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have begun targeting the opposition parties over crime against women. It may be noted that the BJP is in power in the northeastern state at present and has been on the receiving end ever since the video has gone viral.

The horrific incident involving the two women in Manipur occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after ethnic violence broke out in the state. The video showed the two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in strife-torn Manipur.

Soon after the video went viral, the opposition started targeting BJP for the current state of Manipur and demanded resignation from Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the horrible incident is shameful for any civil society. He further assured the nation that those guilty will not be spared and the law will take its own course.

PM Modi said, “I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven”.

Now, cabinet ministers such as Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani have begun highlighting the sexual assault cases against women in other states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar that are ruled by opposition parties.

Union Information Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word about this."

"Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 lacs incidents of crime against women in the state in the last 4 years and 22 per cent rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any steps against the criminals, CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state," he added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur says "The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word…

Similarly, Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at the Congress party for remaining a "mute spectator" on issues such as violence during West Bengal Panchayat poll, a half-naked video from Malda, and violence against women in Rajasthan.

"What is extremely alarming is that yesterday, from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up on crime against women in the state, he was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress. Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal's Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten and stripped. Congress did not want to hear the truth about atrocities against women in the state of Rajasthan," she said.

Irani further stated, "Congress is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC".

Meanwhile, the Manipur police have so far made five arrests in connection with the viral video.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

