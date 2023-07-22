Manipur horror: Fifth accused arrested in viral video case

The Manipur Police has arrested another accused in connection with a viral video that surfaced on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in strife-torn Manipur. The accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), police said, as per a report in India Today. So far, police have made a total of five arrests in the case.

The four who were earlier nabbed have been sent to police custody for 11 days for further investigation.

The horrific incident involving the two women had occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after ethnic violence broke out in the state. In the video, a mob could be seen parading two women belonging to the Kuki-Zo community around.

An FIR in the matter claimed that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others, PTI reported.

One of the victims was the wife of a Kargil war veteran, who had bravely fought for his country but found himself helpless in protecting his wife from this horrific ordeal.

Speaking about the incident, the retired soldier expressed his deep disappointment, saying, "I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and protected the nation, but after my retirement, I couldn't protect my home, my wife, and fellow villagers."

In a heart-wrenching interview with the Times of India, the ex-army man described feeling "sad" and "depressed" over the incident. He demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, emphasising that the police were present during the attack but failed to take any action to protect the victims.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

