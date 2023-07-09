'Maut ka yeh khela...': Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his silence on Bengal poll violence

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal for the violence during the panchayat elections held on Saturday.

Irani, who is the Union minister for women and child development, said that the TMC has turned the panchayat elections into a "maut ka yeh khela" (game of death). She asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he accepts this "game of death".

Irani's remarks came after at least 20 people were killed in violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal. The TMC has denied any involvement in the violence.

While speaking to the media in Bhopal, Smriti Irani said, “The way people are witnessing the murder of democracy in the West Bengal panchayat polls, where people are being killed for asserting their democratic rights. The Congress is joining hands with the same TMC.”

“Is it acceptable for the Gandhi family to join hands with them who are creating havoc in West Bengal? Does Rahul Gandhi accept this game of death?" Irani said.

Irani said that the TMC has unleashed a reign of terror in West Bengal. She said that the TMC is trying to silence the voices of those who are opposing it.

Her remarks came after Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday questioned the "silence" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the “murder of democracy” in West Bengal after violence marred panchayat elections in the state.

“The declaration of panchayat polls in West Bengal is akin to the start of murder of democracy. Beating up people, bomb blasts, and setting things afire become common occurrences,” said Thakur, a senior BJP leader.

He claimed that under the TMC government, the people indulging in acts of violence and looting ballot boxes went scot-free in West Bengal.

Bengal's rural polls drew towards a bloody finish with the death of 20 people in violence since midnight. Twelve people, including eight from the ruling TMC and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF, died since midnight in poll-related violence in the state, PTI quoted officials as saying.

