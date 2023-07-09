Meta spent $43 million on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security in 3 years: Report

Meta spent $43 million on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security in the past three years. This includes the cost of bodyguards, security cameras, and other security measures, according to a report by The New York Post.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), the family foundation of Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, has given millions of dollars to organizations that support the 'defund the police' movement.

The 'defund the police' movement is a movement to reduce funding for police departments and invest in other social services. The movement argues that police departments are often overfunded and that the money could be better spent on things like education, healthcare, and housing.

According to a report by investigative reporter Lee Fang, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has donated $3 million to PolicyLink since 2020. PolicyLink is an organization that works to advance racial and economic equity.

DefundPolice.org is a website that was created by PolicyLink to provide resources for people who are interested in divesting from policing.

The anti-police group Solidaire describes itself as a "place for advocates or organizers who are looking for resources to divest from policing for building safer communities." The group has received $2.5 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), NYP report said.

According to a filing by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) in February 2023, the company increased its spending on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security by $4 million. This means that Zuckerberg's personal security costs $14 million in 2023, up from $10 million in previous years.

The filing states that the increase in spending is due to Zuckerberg's "position and importance to Meta." Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. He is one of the most powerful people in the world, and he is a target for both criminals and political activists.

Mark Zuckerberg has requested to only receive $1 in annual salary without any bonus payments, equity awards, or any other monetary compensation, according to a report by The New York Times.

Some people have criticized Zuckerberg for spending so much money on his own security while also donating money to organizations that are working to "undermine the police."

