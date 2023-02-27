Meghalaya, Nagaland elections: PM Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PM Narendra Modi urges voters to come out in large numbers

Polls for Meghalaya and Nagaland are currently underway

The counting of votes will occur on March 2

Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters of Meghalaya and Nagaland to come out and vote in record numbers today. He laid particular focus on young people and first-time voters. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first-time voters, to vote in record numbers today.”

Polls for Meghalaya and Nagaland are currently underway and the counting of votes will occur on March 2. In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will choose from 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 seats. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). while the NDPP is contesting 40 seats, the BJP is contesting 20 seats.

The Congress and the Naga People’s Front, on the other hand, are competing for 23 and 22 seats respectively. In Nagaland, all eyes are on four women candidates out of 183 candidates in the 60-seat Nagaland Assembly elections. These women candidates are NDPP’s Hekhani Jakhalu (Dimapur-III), Congress’ Rosy Thompson (Tening), NDPP’s Salhoutuonou (Western Angami), and BJP’s Kahuli Sema (Atoizu).

If any one of these women candidates gets elected, they will be the first woman to be elected as legislator from the northeastern state. Meanwhile, 369 candidates are in the fray in Meghalaya as the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) faces tough competition from the BJP, Congress, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Security personnel have been deployed across polling stations in both states.

While the ruling NPP has fielded its candidates in 56 constituencies, the BJP and the Congress are contesting 59 seats. TMC has fielded its candidates in 57 seats. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will lock horns against militant-turned-politician Bernard Marak from the South Tura constituency. Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma will contest from Songsak and Tikrikilla. Mukul Sangma’s wife DD Shira is also contesting.

