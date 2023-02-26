No ban on onion exports; USD 523 million exported during Apr-Dec 2022, Commerce Ministry clarifies

The commerce ministry has clarified that there is no ban on exports of onions and India has already shipped more than USD 523.8 million onions during April-December 2022, news agency PTI reported. However, the export of onion seeds is prohibited.

"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.



The statement from the Commerce ministry comes in response to NCP leader Supriya Sule's tweet on February 25 on onion exports.



"Onion-producing farmers of Maharashtra have to bear the brunt of the lack of consistency in the import-export policy of agricultural commodities. There was a huge influx of onions in the domestic market," she had tweeted.



Onion exports increased by almost 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million in December 2022.

Exports also shot up by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million from April to December of this fiscal year.



In a tweet on Saturday, Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that there is no prohibition on onion exports from India to any country and that inaccurate remarks to the contrary are terrible.



"There is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate. Infact, from July-December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the $40 million mark every month, benefiting our Annadatas," the Union Minister tweeted.

