Modi govt creates 'Ministry of Co-operation' ahead of cabinet reshuffle

The Narendra Modi-led Central government on Tuesday announced the creation of a new ministry -- the Ministry of Co-operation. This ministry has been created for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. A separate ministry has been created by the Centre for realising the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', reported news agency ANI.

The new ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement, ANI reported.

The Ministry of Co-operation will work towards streamlining processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives in the country. It will also enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). "The creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Union Finance Minister," sources told the news agency.

The announcement of the creation of a news ministry comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reshuffle and expand the Union Cabinet. The reshuffle will finally take place from 5.30 PM to 6 PM tomorrow.

Six BJP leaders are likely to be sworn in as ministers in the reshuffled Union Cabinet. The names of Narayan Rane from Maharashtra, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh and Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam are making rounds in the political circles.