National Herald case: ED summons Sonia Gandhi on July 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a fresh summon for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on July 21 in connection with the National Herald case, news agency ANI reported quoting official sources. Sonia Gandhi was given four weeks' time which ends on July 22.

In June, the 75-year-old Congress president had written a letter seeking more time on the grounds that the doctors had ''strictly advised her to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection''.

Officials said she would be asked to record her statement in the last week of July. Gandhi was first issued notice for an appearance on June 8 but after she reported positive for COVID-19, a fresh notice for an appearance on June 23 was issued.

The Income Tax department, which had been investigating the National Herald case since 2016, had filed a charge sheet alleging financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated as the ED recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian, based on a private criminal complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia Gandhi and her son are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian with each having a 38 per cent stake in the company.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response to Swamy's plea, seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in this case in April.

