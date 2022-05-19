Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one year jail term in 1988 road rage case 

The Supreme Court has awarded a one-year jail term to cricketer-turned-comedian-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. The former Punjab Congress Chief will be taken into custody. The maximum possible punishment under IPC Section 323 has been awarded to Sidhu.

The politician was let off with a fine of Rs 1,000 earlier. The Supreme Court allowed the review of its May 2018 order providing relief to Sidhu in the 1988 case wherein Patiala resident Gurnam Singh succumbed to his injuries.

On May 15, 2018, the top court had set aside the Punjab and Haryana Court order which convicted Sidhu of culpable homicide and awarded him a three-year jail term. The apex court held him guilty of harming a senior citizen instead.

The Supreme Court had spared Sidhu jail time and imposed a Rs 1,000 fine despite finding him guilty of “voluntarily causing harm” to a 65-year-old man. The Supreme Court also agreed to examine a review petition by the family members of the deceased and issued notice to Sidhu on it in September 2018.

Soon after the top court announced its verdict against Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief said that he will submit to the “majesty of law.” Sidhu wrote, “Will submit to the majesty of law…. .”