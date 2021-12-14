Neither PM nor Finance Minister knows economics: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy here on Monday criticised his party's government at the Centre, saying neither the PM nor the finance minister know economics.

He also held the Union finance minister responsible for the price rise it the country, saying she does not consult anyone.

"The government does not understand economics, neither the PM knows nor the finance minister," he told reporters, adding that they do consult anyone over it.

They do not know what to do even when the growth rate has declined, the MP said.