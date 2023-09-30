'No banners, no tea, those who have to vote will vote': Nitin Gadkari declares his strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday stated that he would not be campaigning for himself in the Lok Sabha elections next year, saying "those who have to vote will vote and those who do not, will not".

Speaking during the inauguration of three National Highway projects in Maharashtra's Washim, the Nagpur MP said, “For this Lok Sabha election, I have decided that no banners or posters will be put up, neither tea will offered to people. Those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not. Neither will I take a bribe nor will I allow anyone.”

Earlier his year, Gadkari had said at a public event that he had once provided mutton to voters but still lost the election. He stressed that elections can be won by nurturing trust and love for voters.

Gadkari highlighted that voters are very smart and they received election doles from every candidate. The Union Minister stated that people vote for the candidate who they think is correct for them.

Gadkari has been representing the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency since 2014. He retained his seat in the 2019 general election.

While the Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held next year, assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh -- are due by the end of this year. The polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to be held along with the general elections.

Meanwhile, in Washim, the Union Minister inaugurated three National Highways (NH) projects worth Rs 3,695 crore.

In the last nine years, 227 km of highway network has been constructed in Washim district connecting Vidarbha and Marathwada, according to an official statement by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

