No FIR was lodged, two watchmen were nabbed: Rahul Gandhi on Morbi accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP government in Gujarat of not taking any action against those responsible for Morbi bridge collapse as they are connected to the party.

150 people died in the Morbi accident. This is not a political issue. Question arises that no action was taken against those responsible for this, no FIR was lodged, said the Congress MP while addressing a public meeting in Rajkot ahead of next month's Assembly polls.

"Only because those responsible for the accident share a good relationship with BJP, nothing happened to them. They nabbed two watchmen and arrested them but did nothing against those actually responsible," Gandhi added.

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi happened on October 30. Among those dead included 47 children.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Morbi Bride collapse incident was an "enormous tragedy" and asked the Gujarat High Court which is already hearing a suo motu case on the same issue, to hold periodical hearings. "It is an enormous tragedy and this will require weekly monitoring to see the award of contract, credential of the party awarded the contract, attribution of responsibility for those guilty," observed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

