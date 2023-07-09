'Not happy, will rectify issues soon': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar after visiting Indira canteen in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said he was not happy with whatever was going on regarding the Indira canteens and that the government will rectify the issues soon. He said after visiting one of the Indira canteens, which provides subsidised food, in the city. "The Indira canteen that I visited this morning was closed. I also heard that they were collecting Rs 10 for breakfast, which was supposed to be Rs 5. I am not happy with these things, and we will be rectifying such issues soon," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Last month, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to start at least 250 Indira Canteens, with one outlet for each ward of Bengaluru. The Congress in its manifesto had promised to rejuvenate the existing canteens and extend them throughout the state. Indira Canteen, started as a pet project of Siddaramaiah, was first introduced during his earlier term as Chief Minister between 2013-18.

Weeks after coming back to power, the Chief Minister held a meeting with top officials regarding the provision of Indira Canteen service and its management. The CM said he held discussions to restart the Indira Canteens. "One Indira Canteen has to be opened in every ward (of Bengaluru). I have instructed to take measures to start a minimum 250 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru city."

The chief minister said until now the city corporation used to bear 70 per cent of the cost and the government took up the remaining 30 per cent, but from now on both entities will bear 50 per cent each. "In places other than Bengaluru, the government will bear 70 per cent of the cost, while the remaining 30 per cent will be by local civic agencies there," Siddaramaiah said, adding he has asked for a list of places where canteens have to be opened afresh.

Noting that new tenders will be called, the Chief Minister said the menu will subsequently also change. Quantity, quality, and cleanliness should be ensured, he pointed out. He also said there will be no price revision and existing rates will continue at the canteens.

The officials were instructed at the meeting to visit the Indira Canteens and submit a report on the condition and functioning of the outlets. Repairs must be undertaken wherever necessary and the canteens should be in good condition, they said, adding food quality should be maintained and the prescribed menu should be followed strictly with instructions given to provide local food in north Karnataka.

Instructions were also given to submit proposals for setting up new Indira Canteens at public places like colleges, hospitals, bus stands, taluk offices, etc. Officials, citing data, said there are 175 canteens in Bengaluru of which 163 are operational. The canteens provide breakfast at Rs 5, while lunch and dinner cost Rs 10 each.

(With inputs from PTI)