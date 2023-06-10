scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
One lakh people expected to join 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance, claims AAP

Feedback

One lakh people expected to join 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance, claims AAP

A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police. CCTV surveillance will also be made.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground. Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground.

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at and around Ramlila Maidan, the venue of Aam Aadmi Party's "Maha Rally" to be held on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said.

The rally is likely to be attended by one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson claimed.

A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police. CCTV surveillance will also be made.

Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground. Those entering the rally venue will be frisked. Senior officials from the district will present at the ground, the officer said.

A large number of people are expected to attend the rally due to which the Delhi Traffic Police has also been asked to regulate the vehicular movement during the programme. Fire tenders and ambulances will also be deployed there, police said.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said they are expecting one lakh people to join the rally, adding that the party has carried out extensive campaigns to inform the masses about the ordinance and its impact on their daily life.

"We have done extensive campaigning, reached out to people and explained them about the ordinance and how it will impact their day-to-day lives," Gupta told PTI.

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Published on: Jun 10, 2023, 9:45 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement