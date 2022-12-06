Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police on Monday over his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned on December 12 by Kolkata Police in Taltala police station for his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark during an election rally of the BJP in Gujarat, reported ANI on Tuesday.

CPI(M) leader Md Salim had lodged a police complaint against Paresh Rawal's comment.

The Kolkata Police had last week booked the actor under different sections of the IPC on a complaint filed by Salim, who alleged that he delivered "hate speech" against the Bengali community.

A case had been registered against Rawal under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (propagates denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements intending public mischief), police said in a communication to Salim.

Salim, in his complaint, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech that could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

Rawal apologised last week following a huge backlash on the social media over his comments. "Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had taken up the issue of gas cylinder prices at a BJP rally in Valsad district.

"Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? ... What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Rawal had said.

