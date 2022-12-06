Kolkata Police registers FIR against Paresh Rawal over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Kolkata Police has booked an FIR against actor-politician Paresh Rawal over his controversial “cook fish for Bengalis” comment at a rally in Gujarat's Valsad. CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Mohammed Salim had lodged a police complaint against Rawal for his "anti-Bengali" remark.

Salim alleged that Rawal's comment in the public domain was provocative and could incite riots as well as destroy the harmony between the Bengali community and other communities across the country.

While campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat, Rawal had said, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

After Salim submitted a complaint, a case was registered against Rawal under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (propagates denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements intending public mischief).

"A large number of Bengalis reside outside the limits of the state. I apprehend that many of them will be prejudicially targeted and affected because of the vicious remarks made by Paresh Rawal," the complaint stated.

On December 2, the veteran actor had apologised after facing massive backlash for his comment.

