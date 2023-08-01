Parliament likely to discuss no-confidence motion against Modi govt from August 8 to 10

The discussion over no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government will take place in the Parliament between August 8 to 10, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to reply on the last day.

On July 26, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government, after a head count of over 50 MPs was attained, as required under the rules.

MPs belonging to the Opposition alliance bloc INDIA, including Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, DMK's T R Baalu and NCP leader Supriya Sule, stood up for the head count. Birla then admitted the motion of no-confidence.

The opposition alliance had decided to move the motion in order to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence. A no-confidence motion allows the Opposition to challenge the government's majority on the floor of the House, and if the motion is passed, the government has to resign.

Violence in the northeastern state erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Recently, there was an uproar after a video of two women who were paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral.

The video showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by men from the other side went viral on July 19, resulting in a massive uproar across the country on crimes allegedly being committed in the northeastern state.

The CBI has formally taken over the investigation into the case.

Also Read: Manipur viral video case: Supreme Court asks CBI not to record statements of victims till it hears plea at 2 pm