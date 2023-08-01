Manipur viral video case: Supreme Court asks CBI not to record statements of victims till it hears plea at 2 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been entrusted with the probe into the Manipur viral video case, not to proceed with recording the statements of the victims for now as it is scheduled to take up the matter at 2 pm.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day, news agency PTI reported. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said he was not aware of it.

"Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today," the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told Mehta. Mehta agreed to convey the same.

A video of two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur had gone viral last month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country on crimes allegedly being committed in the northeastern state. The incident had taken place on May 4, a day after violence broke in Manipur, however, the video went viral on July 19.

The CBI formally took over the investigation into the Manipur viral video case on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had expressed deep anguish over the incident and described it as "shameful" and "unacceptable". The top court on Monday described as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 150 people have so far been killed in the violence.

