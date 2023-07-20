Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

As a gesture of respect for the members of the house who have recently passed away, the Lok Sabha postponed its session until 2 pm on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Initially, Rajya Sabha also suspended its proceedings until 2 pm in remembrance of the late sitting MP Hardwar Dubey, who passed away in June. But due to differences of opinion among MPs regarding the Manipur situation, it was further adjourned till 2 pm.

According to the new agency PTI report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi exchanged a brief conversation in the chamber.

As a customary practice, before the session commenced, Modi greeted various leaders by taking a round. When he reached the bench where the opposition leaders were seated, he had a brief exchange with Sonia Gandhi, PTI reported.

Several opposition party leaders gathered earlier in the day to plan their joint strategy in the President of Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex.

Opposition leaders decided to make the Manipur violence a priority during the inaugural meeting of the newly formed "INDIA" alliance and to request a discussion about the circumstances in the northeastern state. The Congress and other opposition party leaders have responded by submitting adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, calling for a discussion on the Manipur issue and requesting responses from the government.

"We will raise the Manipur issue, and I have also given a notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue. We will see whether our Chairman allows us to raise it or not," Kharge told reporters.

Regarding the situation, Kharge has issued an adjournment notice, in which he has expressed concern that even though the tragedy happened almost 80 days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not paid a visit to the state or made any official statements in response to the matter.

Also Watch: Monsoon Session 2023: From data protection to mining, here's the list of 31 bills likely to be tabled