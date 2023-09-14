Parliament special session to be held from Sept 18-22, all-party meet on Sept 17; here’s what you need to know

Parliament special session update: The government on Wednesday announced the tentative agenda of the upcoming special session of the Parliament to be held from September 18-22. The government listed a special discussion on Parliament’s 75-year-long journey from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the five-day session, which will be held in five sittings. Currently, 37 Bills are pending in Parliament, of which five are listed for consideration and passing in this session.

A day before the Parliament special session from September 18, a meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, according to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Parliament special session:

1. Among the bills listed in the tentative agenda are: The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023; The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; The Post Office Bill, 2023; and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

2. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 will be taken up in the Lok Sabha. The two bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

3. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 and The Post Office Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10.

4. Apart from formal Parliamentary proceedings, a discussion will also take place on the subject ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’, according to the government notice.

5. While the session will begin on September 18, there will be a formal entry into the new Parliament building on September 19 after a ‘small pooja’

6. With this session, the Parliament proceedings will move from the old building to the new Parliament building. On May 28 this year, the new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid much fanfare.

7. The list of business for the special session is tentative at present and more items might be added to it later.

8. The government may bring in a resolution to rename India as Bharat during the upcoming special session. Reports suggesting that a constitutional amendment bill may be introduced to effect this change may be introduced are doing the rounds.

9. Media reports suggesting that the special session might be about women’s reservation bill, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and simultaneous elections among other subjects have been doing the rounds.

10. This is the first full-fledged special session of five days under the Narendra Modi-led government. The NDA government had convened a special joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to mark the midnight GST roll-out on June 30, 2017.

11. Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year—Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.

Also Read: Multibagger stock: Bombay Dyeing shares in news on Rs 5,200 crore Worli land parcel deal

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 650 crore worldwide; surpasses Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer'