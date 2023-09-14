‘Jawan’ box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 650 crore worldwide; surpasses Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer'

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan has been raging at the box office ever since its release. The film has crossed the Rs 650 crore-mark at the worldwide box office within just seven days of its release. With this, Jawan has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the global box office. Jailer had collected Rs 650 crore during its lifetime run at the global box office, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Jawan made Rs 125.05 crore on day 1, Rs109.24 crore on day 2, Rs 140.17 crore on day 3, Rs 156.80 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, and Rs 34.06 crore on day 7 of its run at the worldwide box office. With this, the film's total worldwide collections have reached Rs 655.92 crore. Jawan is now hurtling towards the Rs 700 crore mark.

Jawan WW Box Office



HITS ₹6⃣5⃣0⃣ cr after 7 days of run.



The film now begins its march towards ₹700 cr club.



||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee||



Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 38.21… pic.twitter.com/JxREuB7evD — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film has also become the fastest Bollywood movie to enter the much-coveted club of movies that have crossed the Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. Jawan collected Rs 125.05 crore on day 1, Rs 109.24 crore on day 2, Rs 140.17 crore on day 3, Rs 156.80 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, and Rs 38.21 crore on day 6 worldwide. With this, the film’s total worldwide box office collections stood at Rs 621.86 crore at the global box office.

Jawan CROSSES ₹650 cr gross mark at the WW Box Office.



Sold 9⃣7⃣0⃣9⃣5⃣6⃣tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 7th day.



||#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Jawan||



Hindi

Shows - 11608

Gross - ₹ 17.62 cr



Tamil

Shows - 1052

Gross - ₹ 1.47 cr



Telugu

Shows - 852

Gross… pic.twitter.com/JTn8FoMtdT — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 14, 2023 #Jailer WW Box Office



Closing Collection: ₹6⃣5⃣0⃣ cr



Verdict: H-U-M-O-N-G-O-U-S blockbuster.



Superstar #Rajinikanth's film has fetched triple the profits for each and everyone involved in the film. Nelson Dilipkumar has given one of the biggest comeback ever in the history… pic.twitter.com/RJSg03zaC0 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2023 Jawan WW Box Office



ENTERS ₹600 cr gross club in just 6 days.



Fastest for baadshah of bollywood.



The film continues to hold well even on working days.



||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara||



Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr… pic.twitter.com/aM1ZhS4stR — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 13, 2023

Also Read: 'Jawan' vs 'Gadar 2' vs 'Jailer': Shah Rukh Khan beats Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol at box office this summer

On the other hand, at the domestic box office, the Shah Rukh Khan film is inching closer towards the Rs 400 crore mark. Jawan collected Rs 75 crore on day 1, Rs 53.23 crore on day 2, Rs 77.83 crore on day 3, Rs 80.10 crore on day 4, Rs 32.92 crore on day 4, Rs 26 crore on day 5, Rs 26 crore on day 6, around Rs 23.30 crore on day 7, and will likely make around Rs 19.36 crore on day 8.

With this, the film’s total box office numbers are likely to reach around Rs 387.74 crore on its first Thursday. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film is estimated to have sold 9,70,956 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on its seventh day. With this, the film earned around Rs 20.12 crore in ticket sales on Wednesday.

Jawan logged an overall 23.53 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows and an overall 15.39 per cent occupancy across its Tamil shows on September 13. The film registered an overall 23.53 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows on the same day, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Atlee, the film focuses on the emotional journey of a commando-turned-vigilante who sets out to correct the wrongs of the society with the help of a group of women. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Nayanthara as a cop who is on an assignment to take down Khan’s character. The film features Deepika Padukone as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and mother and Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Sanjay Dutt also makes a cameo appearance in the film as an STF officer. The film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharjee in supporting roles. Jawan was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in 2D and IMAX formats in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 600 crore worldwide, inches towards Rs 400 crore in India

Also Watch: PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore, Samhi Hotels IPO, Zaggle Prepaid IPO to open in Top News on September 14: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Tata Nexon EV facelift

Also Read: Non-theatrical rights of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ sold for whopping Rs 350 crore despite delay in release

Also Watch: ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Gadar 2’: Shah Rukh Khan’s film surpasses Sunny Deol’s commercial potboiler at box office; here’s what you need to know