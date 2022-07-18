Parliament’s monsoon session begins from today; here’s what’s on agenda

Parliament’s monsoon session will be held from July 18 and will continue till August 12. The session will have 18 sittings and will be the last one in the current Parliament building. Besides Presidential Elections 2022, the monsoon session’s agenda includes 24 bills for passage.

These bills include the Cantonment Bill and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Bill. Separate bills for Constitution Amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also in the pipeline.

Other new bills include The Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022, The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Mediation Bill, 2022 (with Standing Committee chaired by Sushil Kumar Modi), and The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination).

Some other bills to be introduced include Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (for Assam), Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination), the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination) and the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020 (report of Standing Committee under examination).

First batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants (General) and connected Appropriation Bill will also be presented in the upcoming session.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, and The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 are pending in the Lok Sabha. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (in respect of State of UP – amendment regarding change of district name to be approved by Cabinet) was introduced in Lok Sabha in March 2022.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 are likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

While the government will raise two dozen bills in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the opposition will raise issues like LPG cylinder rates, price rise, unemployment, falling rupee, Agnipath scheme, weakening of military capacity, tension with China in eastern Ladakh, misuse of agencies/institutions and attack on democracy.

(With agency inputs)

