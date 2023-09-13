scorecardresearch
Business Today
PM Modi to get grand welcome by BJP in Delhi today after G20 Summit success

PM Modi to get grand welcome by BJP in Delhi today after G20 Summit success

This will be Modi's first visit to the party office after he chaired the G20 Summit, which has been seen as a hugely successful event with his leadership drawing praise from world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Reuters)
SUMMARY
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday evening be accorded a grand welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi
  • This will be Modi's first visit to the party office after he chaired the G20 Summit, which has been seen as a hugely successful event
  • The two-day Summit was held on September 9 and 10 in the national capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday evening be accorded a grand welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi for the successful conduct of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last weekend.

The two-day Summit was held on September 9 and 10 and was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

The US lauded India for hosting the G20 summit, calling it a big "success" and hailing the landmark 'India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor' which will usher in a new era of connectivity from Europe to Asia and will stimulate economic growth across the two continents.

This will be Modi's first visit to the party office after he chaired the G20 Summit, which has been seen as a hugely successful event with his leadership drawing praise from world leaders.

PM Modi on Wednesday will visit the party office to take part in the party's central election committee meeting. The central election will meet to deliberate on the party's candidates for the upcoming state polls.

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda besides other senior leaders are the members of the CEC.

They may decide the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Last month, the CEC had met and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh. These were for the seats where the BJP does not have incumbent MLAs.

The BJP has time begun naming its assembly poll candidates long before the dates for the elections are to be announced.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Also Read: 'PM Modi's intervention...': S Jaishankar explains how consensus was achieved on G20 'Delhi Declaration'

Also Read: Saudi Arabia and India sign over 50 agreements at investment forum following G20 Summit

Published on: Sep 13, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
