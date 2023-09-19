PM Modi to go on foot from old Parliament to new Parliament today; check out day's plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will go from the old Parliament building to the new one on foot. More than three months after the new Parliament House was inaugurated, MPs will move into the building today. Starting with the photo session, the Prime Minister's schedule is a jam-packed one. Modi will travel on foot from the old Parliament building to the new one with a copy of the Constitution in his hand. Upon entering the new Parliament building, Modi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will address the Lok Sabha.

Here's the schedule at the Old Parliament building:

1. 9:30am : Photo session in front of the old Parliament House/Central Hall

2. 11am–12:35pm : A special program will start in the Central Hall from 11am, in which the historical legacy of Parliament will also be mentioned and a pledge will be taken to make India a developed country by 2047.

3. Main speakers of the programme in the central hall from 11am to 12:35pm include Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla , Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren, and Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

4. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi being the longest serving MP in the Lok Sabha while former PM Manmohan Singh being the longest serving MP in the Rajya Sabha have been listed to speak in the program.

5. Also, Soren has been the longest serving MP in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha combined, hence he will speak in the Central Hall program.

Here's the schedule at the New Parliament building:

1. After the programme in the Central Hall in old building, there will be a shift to the new Parliament building.

2. As per schedules, the PM will go on foot from the old Parliament House to the new Parliament House with a copy of the Constitution.

3. All the MPs will follow the PM on foot from the Old Parliament to the New Parliament.

4. After entering the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will address the House.

5. The Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 1:15pm and Rajya Sabha will begin at 2:15pm in the new Parliament.

