PM Modi to inaugurate a section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate a completed stretch of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

The prime minister will inaugurate the 9-km long completed section of the metro project from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. He will also inspect the metro project and take a metro ride from IIT to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km, and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

"Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction," a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Ahead of this, Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356-km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.

"Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery," the release said.

The prime minister will also be the chief guest at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur. "During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. Prime minister will launch the blockchain based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable."

