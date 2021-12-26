Salman Khan gets bitten by snake; admitted to hospital early Sunday morning

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panel farmhouse in the early hours of the morning on Sunday. The actor was rushed to a private hospital in Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai for treatment and has been subsequently discharged.

Luckily, the 'Dabangg' star was bit by a non-poisonous snake. Salma Khan is now taking rest as his home.

Salman Khan was bit by the snake a day before his 56th Birthday on December 27. The incident took place in a garden area outside the main sitting promenade, reported IndiaToday.in.

Salman was sitting and chatting with some friends when he was bit by the snake, sources have told IndiaToday.in. "This happened on Saturday night when he was sitting and speaking to his friends. He felt a sudden sting in his arm and jerked it around. That's when his friend saw the snake and they immediately panicked and yelled for help," they added.

Salman Khan was immediately taken to the private hospital in Kamothe. The actor remained admitted in the hospital for around 6-7 hours. A source close to Khan told the website, "Salman has seen many snakes in and around this farm. He has always asked his caretakers to be extra careful. This was the first time he had a snake bite." The actor is now doing fine and will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow his birthday at the Panel farmhouse with close family members and few friends.

"Salman will be at his farmhouse for his birthday. He doesn't plan to call too many people and wants to keep it very low-key. Usually, his guest list is extensive given the friends he has in Bollywood," the insider told the new website.

"But in the last two years due to Covid-19, he's kept it very small and plans to do the same this year. He won't be inviting too many people and doesn't want to take any chances when it comes to putting himself and others at risk," they added.