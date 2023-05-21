PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles at G7 summit in Japan

In order to give an eco-friendly message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wore a sleeveless jacket made of recycled materials during the ongoing G7 summit in Japan to Parliament.

Recycled fabric is created by collecting used pet bottles, crushing and melting them, adding colour, and spinning yarn from them. This technique dramatically reduces emissions at various phases of production.

PM Modi wore the beige “sadri" jacket during a visit to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park earlier today.

It is important to note that this is not the first time PM Modi was seen wearing a jacket made of recycled materials. He earlier wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha. The jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, on Sunday paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War.

PM Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book. He also tweeted a group photo of the world leaders attending the G7 Summit and said, "The leaders also paid their respect at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park."

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Summit. The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy as well as the European Union.

On the Ukraine-Russia crisis, PM Modi said that the current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and of human values and not about politics or economy and dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve the conflict.

