scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
PM Modi’s MA degree need not be furnished, says Gujarat HC; imposes fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal 

Feedback

PM Modi’s MA degree need not be furnished, says Gujarat HC; imposes fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal 

The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he will have to deposit the amount with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The court of Justice Biren Vaishnav also rejected a stay on the judgment, after being requested by Kejriwal's lawyer. The court of Justice Biren Vaishnav also rejected a stay on the judgment, after being requested by Kejriwal's lawyer.

The hullabaloo over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s qualification has taken a new turn as Gujarat High Court on Friday revoked Chief Information Commissioner (CIC)’s 2016 order, which asked Gujarat University to release the information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s MA degree to Kejriwal.

Imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM, the court said that he will have to deposit the amount with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

The court of Justice Biren Vaishnav also rejected a stay on the judgment, after being requested by Kejriwal's lawyer.

"Accordingly, the petition is allowed and the impugned order (of CIC), dated April 29, 2016, is quashed and set aside" said Justice Vaishnav in his order.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it would appeal against the order in the division bench.

In April 2016, the then CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu had urged the Delhi University and the Gujarat University to provide information to Kejriwal about Modi’s degrees.


Three months later, the Gujarat High Court stayed the CIC order after the varsity approached it against that order.

The CIC order came a day after Kejriwal wrote to Acharyulu, saying he has no objection to government records about him being made public and wondered why the commission wanted to "hide" information on Modi's educational qualifications.


Based on the letter, Acharyulu directed the Gujarat University to give records of Modi's educational qualifications to Kejriwal.
In May 2016, the then Vice Chancellor of the Gujarat University, MN Patel, had announced that Modi completed his MA in Political Science in 1983 with 62.3 per cent as an external student.

The Gujarat University had then vehemently objected to the CIC's order saying "irresponsible childish curiosity" of someone cannot become public interest under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Also Read: Piyush Goyal unveils Foreign Trade Policy 2023; new policy to encourage trade in Rupee

Published on: Mar 31, 2023, 6:36 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement