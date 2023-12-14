Portuguese or Indian? Goans find Indian passport revoked after Portugal birth registrations

The Indian government revoked the passports of those who had registered their births in Portugal in the past few months. The move has left many in turmoil and uncertain about their citizenship status. Before the liberation in 1961, those born in Goa had the opportunity to gain Portuguese citizenship, a privilege extending to the third generation. However, recent government actions have unsettled this provision, leading to the revocation of Indian passports for individuals who had renewed their passports after registering their births in Portugal.

Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa’s lone representative in the Rajya Sabha, brought this issue to the upper house's attention last week, highlighting that approximately 70 individuals had already faced the dire consequences of having their Indian passports revoked.

The Regional Passport Office in Goa has been actively involved in this revocation process, affecting more than the initially reported 70 individuals. According to multiple reports, that number could be well over 100.

The revocation has triggered a chain reaction, rendering affected individuals ineligible to apply for Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards, significantly limiting their international travel and residence rights.

Outcry and Urgent Appeals

The repercussions of these revocations have sparked anxiety and prompted urgent appeals from various quarters. A delegation representing "Goans for Goa" met with the NRI affairs commissioner, urging the government to grant an amnesty period for those affected to reapply for OCI cards.

The issue rests on the interpretation of acquiring Portuguese citizenship through birth registration in Portugal. Former NRI affairs commissioner Wilfred Mesquita asserted that the possession of a specific document, the "Cartão de Cidadão" (citizenship card), is the decisive factor in obtaining Portuguese citizenship, not merely registering one's birth.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a circular directing passport officers to revoke passports if individuals renewed them after acquiring foreign nationality. Passport officials emphasised their obligation under the Passports Act, stating that their authority doesn't extend to determining citizenship but involves verifying legal grounds for passport surrender.

Political Fallout and Denials

The controversy has also extended into the political sphere, with allegations surfacing against government officials. Minister Aleixo Sequeira faced accusations of having registered his birth in Portugal, igniting a controversy questioning his citizenship status.

Similar accusations in the past targeted then-deputy speaker Isidoro Fernandes, who vehemently denied acquiring foreign citizenship.

As the debate rages on, the fate of those affected hangs in the balance, urging authorities to reconsider their decisions and provide clarity to the distressed individuals caught in this citizenship conundrum.

No Dual Citizenship

The Indian Citizenship Act of 1955 governs matters relating to Indian citizenship. Under this act, individuals who acquire Indian citizenship are not allowed to hold dual citizenship. This means that if a person obtains Indian citizenship, they are required to renounce their citizenship of any other country. However, there are provisions for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cards, which grant certain rights and privileges to individuals of Indian origin without conferring full citizenship. These cards allow individuals to have some connections and rights in India without having to give up citizenship in their home country.