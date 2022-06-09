Presidential election to be held on 18 July, counting on 21 July: EC

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that the election for the office of the President will be held on July 18. While counting of votes will take place on July 21.

“A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections 2022. No political party can issue a whip to its members,” stated Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the press conference.

Kumar explained that the value of the vote of an MP will be 700. "Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote." he added.

The EC had convened a press conference at 3 pm to announce the schedule.

The term of current President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.